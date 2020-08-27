I first met Ryan Hall in 2011 or 2012 and was immediately struck by his work ethic and artistic ability (he was running a local sign company). We liked the work he did for us so much at Murphy Beverage, we use the sign he produced as our logo now. His follow through and attention to detail were admirable. As the years went on, I watched Ryan throw himself into this community full force. Whether he was just helping friends with a project, or working in the community with the Discovery Museum or Habitat for Humanity, Ryan is ALL IN. When he says he's committed to be the best leader he can be, I know it's true. I've watched him do it. When he was the president of the Old Town Winchester Business Association, he always ended his meetings, asking the guests attending, "What can we do for you?" and he meant it. It's about community with Ryan. He's positive (which is maybe the most needed attribute these days) and progressive in his attitude in trying to do what is best for Winchester. I am proud and honored to call Ryan Hall my friend and to support him for Ward 3 City Council
Charlie Fish
Co-owner Murphy Beverage Co
Winchester Resident
