I was saddened to read the obituary of Hank Manson recently in The Winchester Star.
Years ago I got to know him and his wife, Dana, when my auto mechanic went out of business and he was recommended to work on my foreign car. Over the years as he worked on my cars, I came to realize that he was not only a knowledgeable mechanic, but he went over and beyond his professional duties.
It was a pleasure to deal with him and Dana all the while knowing that my car would get the best service possible. Hank was not only a great mechanic, but he also had a reputation as a well-liked individual. The Book of Proverbs reminds us that a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold. I will always remember Hank for being this type of person.
Jane Roberts
Stephenson
