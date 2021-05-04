It is encouraging to see people writing about the abuse and neglect of the little Yorkie named Miracle.
The fire and fury that people are now displaying is a catalyst for change. Change in the way the law is applied and how justice is served.
Unfortunately, by the time the next trial begins on June 8, many will have forgotten this. After all, tragedies happen every day and, by then, many of you who are now furious will consider this case about "just a dog."
How many remember the tragic case of a local dog hoarder or the abandonment case of a local woman who moved and left her Chihuahua to die from two years ago? Both receiving minimal punishment because of the failure of the legal system that considers animals as "property," thereby making them disposable.
Virginia Code 3.2-6500 provides some of the power to treat animal abusers as the criminals they are, but fails in allowing prosecutors to obtain harsh penalties because of the broad description of "adequate care."
Animal Control an only do what the law allows. Even when an Animal Control officer "senses" something is wrong in a particular case, the written law must be followed.
I'm appealing to those who were touched by Miracle's story to write to your representative in Congress NOW to demand that harsher penalties be applied and that they be applied UNILATERALLY and not at the discretion of the jurisdiction.
Please do this now while you still have that fire in you burning. Otherwise, Miracle's life meant something, telling her story did not.
