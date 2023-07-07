Hats and etiquette
Dick Wiltshire’s June 29 letter to the editor on males wearing hats when eating out was challenged by Mark Anderson’s July 5 letter to the editor.
I know Dick Wiltshire and he was not commenting on people who have a medical or religious reason for a head covering.
Could it be that Mr. Anderson needs to justify his own wearing of a baseball hat when eating in a public place.
Any etiquette book states that a gentleman removes his hat when inside.
