My husband and I had the most wonderful lunch at a new restaurant Wednesday in Winchester called Rancho Nuevo on Route 7.
During the pandemic, we had noticed it and when we went by, there was a sign stating "temporarily closed." I am so happy to say it has been open for a while now and what a wonderful place it is. Our waiter Alex was gracious and understanding as we looked at the large menu, and he made our guacamole fresh at the table. If you like Mexican food, please give it a try! We want them to stay in Winchester for a long time.
