Hats off to the Sheriff’s Office
My compliments to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for stopping the pursuit of the motorcycle rider on I-81 for safety reasons. I’m a rider, so I am interested in bike stories. All too often, police departments can’t stop themselves from chasing a foolish kid on a bike for a minor violation. All too often, it results in the death of the kid.
I think all departments have rules against high-speed chases for minor violations, but those rules generally fly out the window of the pursuing officer.
So, way to go Frederick County Sheriff’s office!
Mark Flynn Quinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.