On Sept. 24, all Senate Republicans and Democrats unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Trump administration to turn over to Congress the whistleblower complaint that has resulted in calls for our president's impeachment.
Given so many unknowns surrounding the president's actions and motivations, it is premature for an impeachment proceeding. But given the facts we already know as a result of the subsequent release of that document, actions before and after President Trump's phone call with the Ukraine president, as well as the summary of their phone call itself, it is important that Congress try to fill in the details, consider them carefully, and share them with the public, before deciding whether to proceed with an impeachment action.
It would be good to know more regarding the White House decision to temporarily withhold military funding. Also why was the president's understandable concern about corruption in the Ukraine so narrowly focused just on Vice President Biden's son and Biden himself? Why was Rudy Guiliiani, the president's personal attorney who has no public policy portfolio (and shouldn't since it could create a potential conflict of interest) so heavily involved in the process?
The White House aides who sought to restrict the availability of the content of the two presidents' phone call also deserve the opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding their efforts. The truth may liberate President Trump, or it may jeopardize his presidency, but the effort to get to the truth is a goal we should all support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.