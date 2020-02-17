The total lack of compassion for a fellow human being that was expressed by Michael A. Rea in "Wonder what Limbaugh thinks now?" Your Views, February 14, 2020, is appalling. Regardless of one's personal opinion of Rush Limbaugh, the man is suffering from advanced lung cancer, a horrible disease that causes great suffering to its victims and their families.
Compassion is an expression of deep sympathy for the sufferings of another, accompanied by a desire to alleviate the suffering. Even if the writer has in fact lost all compassion for the suffering of his fellow human beings, The Winchester Star's publishing his comments that mock and deride a dying man is totally inappropriate.
