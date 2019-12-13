Mr. O'Connor, have you no shame, sir? Your editorials and letters are biased so far right that they're gonna topple over any day now, and you will be spitting ashes out of your mouth for many moons.
Don't you give a damn about the United States? Is it really PK by you that our POTUS lies every time he speaks? You don't mind that his stupidity is leading our nation into ruin? It's alright for him to trample our Constitution, insult everyone, corrupt the powers he's been given, boast about things he hasn't done, obstruct the things he has done, cheat on his wife, suspiciously withhold his taxes, commit fraud, fire his whole staff if they don't agree with him, separate children from their parents, take food away from the poor, brag that he knows more than his military advisors even though he never served himself . . . and build a wall against "bring(ing) us your huddled masses yearning to be free?" You must be terminally ill, or a masochist to keep producing such inflammatory and inaccurate dribble on your editorial page.
Do you like to see the world in chaos because of him? Is that what it takes to sell your bag of c--p to the public? You sir, are just another blowhard sucking at the nipple of deception.
You need to sell your black soul and buy into a moral conscience, before the country and, yes, the world turn to nuclear dust.
Leave Nancy Pelosi alone, you swine! She's doing everything she can to stand up to this buffoon and save the country from dictatorship. She does more good for this nation in one day than what you have failed to do in your entire professional life. Grow a backbone and take a grasp at the sober truth. If you don't, then you are no better than him.
I'm nearly 70 years old, and a Vietnam veteran. I've been around since Truman, and this president, is by a light year, the worst scoundrel to ever darken the halls of the White House. Period. The sooner you catch on to this unique concept of truth, justice, and the American way, the sooner we'll all be past this tragedy. STOP POURING GAS ON THE FIRE, OR YOU WILL BE BURNED.
P.S. I already know you don't have the b---s to publish this. Your reputation is putrid.
