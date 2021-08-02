Since the coronavirus arrived in this country in 2020, I have closely followed pronouncements of CDC, FDA, and NIH scientists as well as government spokespersons. In view of what I heard from my father and mother who lived through the 1918-1919 “Spanish Flu” pandemic, I have tried to understand what measures were taken to try to control the spread of that pandemic and what lessons-learned from that experience could be applied to the virus of our era.
From Rachel Ramey’s 7/30/2021 Winchester Star Open Forum, I read of aspects of the virus and our federal/state governments’ and Valley Health’s approaches to controlling the virus’ spread, particularly vaccinations, that I had not heard previously. Ms. Ramey’s new-to-me phrases and terms include: breach of fundamental medical ethics, violation of Nuremberg Code, mRNA vaccines cause production of toxic proteins and cause other adverse effects like pregnancy complications, and those vaccines have a minimal absolute risk reduction.
While Ms. Ramey raises questions (also mine) about the responsibility and accountability for any adverse medical effects from the emergency use vaccine. I have also tried to research the validity of her allegations cited in the preceding paragraph and have problems substantiating those cited instances. The difficulties in verifying those allegations makes me wonder Ms. Ramey’s breadth and depth of legal and medical education and professional experience to make those allegations as facts.
I hope that someone with adequate knowledge of the vaccine, control of virus spread, and medical ethics will respond to those allegations.
Larry Atkinson
Stephens City
(6) comments
Mr. Atkinson, accept real science, use your brain and not the internet, talk to your doctor, get vaccinated. For those of us who lived during the polio panic of the early fifties, not getting a vaccine would have been insane and dangerous.
We've had some good medical doctors write letters, perhaps they will respond again to her misinformation. For the good of us all.
Which is it ... the flu or COVID? Chances are great, they do not have test to distinguish between the two yet.
The flu was here in 2020 but a ton of the flu got tagged at COVID because they couldn't differentiate between the two.
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Say, "Coach" --
I see you've taken the opportunity to clip & paste your comment here, along with other multiple placements recently.
Apropos of ?nothing?
It is indeed curious that the flu season was largely suppressed last winter as Covid raged. And curious that tests for Covid might, I suppose, have some cross-sensitivity to the flu. But I don't think that the last words of the thousands of victims of the pandemic were "good thing to conclude that I'm just dying of the flu, nothing to worry about".
The reality is that Covid is a real, tangible, deadly disease. Vaccination is now available and could definitely suppress the horrific cost of the pandemic in human lives. Get vaccinated and wear your mask.
Could it be the case that the flu season was suppressed was because people stayed home more and avoided high density gatherings? Or when they did venture out they wore masks?
Probably. Also, I got a flu 😷 shot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.