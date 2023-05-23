Rotary Club of Winchester’s Healing Field of Honor will take place May 25-29. The display will feature more than 1,000 American flags honoring individuals currently serving in the military, veterans, first responders, personal heroes, and hometown heroes. The opening ceremony will be held Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
Please consider purchasing a flag in honor of a hero in your life.
This fund-raising event benefits Winchester Rescue Mission. Opening ceremony will take place in front of Handley High School 5 p.m. May 25. The Rotary program includes recognition of local officials, a C17 fly over, and patriotic music that will be played. Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will serve as the keynote speaker and four parachutists will fall from the sky at the end of the program.
Bring the family lawn chairs and be part of this great event.
Sponsorships and flag purchases are available now and throughout the event, May 25-29.
For more information, visit rotaryclubofwinchester.org/index.php/healing-field-of-honor.
Linda Coffman
Frederick County
