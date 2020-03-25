On Monday the Governor of Virginia closed all schools for the remainder of the 2019/2020 academic year. Under the circumstance he made a judgment call only to protect our children. For the administrators of Frederick County on how they intend to handle the grading for the end-of-the year, I wouldn’t want to be in their positions. My heart goes out to all seniors in all the high schools feeling lost because of not being able to graduate. These seniors have worked hard for 12 years to get where they are today. Earning scholarships, awards, those going to military schools, I am sure they feel lost. Well, they should have their graduation before the end of their 12 years of hard work. However, it can’t be now, but there are eight months ahead, so lets have a graduation for these young men and women before the end of 2020. Stay strong and safe. God is good and always “believe.”
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
