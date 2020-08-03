As you may know, there is a Republican primary on August 8th, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Millwood Station Firehouse, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. You will need a photo ID. This primary is to select a new delegate to the Virginia state government to finish the term of Chris Collins, who accepted a new position as a judge.
While I am unsure of the complete list of candidates for delegate, the one I know personally because his is my neighbor is Richard Traczyk. Richard has a substantial amount of local government experience in Warren County and he has served as the president of the Lake Holiday homeowners association for several years. I can heartily recommend Richard.
Please vote for Richard Traczyk.
(1) comment
Remember that 21 million dollars that went missing in Warren County? Yea,that happened under his leadership. Money was rolling elsewhere and he had no clue it was happening. We don’t need or want that here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.