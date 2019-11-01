We are writing in support of Heidi David-Young to represent Gainesboro District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
She uses the phrase "creating gains for Gainesboro," and we know she will. Her emphasis on education (her children go to our schools; this priority is tangible for her) and her support for strengthening our public safety infrastructure to meet the county's needs and keep first responders safe while they serve are laudable.
We are graduates of James Wood High School and have lived in Frederick County and Winchester for most of our lives. It is truly a wonderful place. At the same time, we need to honestly and courageously face our challenges so that our county's future will be bright, and so that Frederick County is somewhere people want to continue living, raising families, and retiring to.
We are fortunate to know Heidi personally through her work as a pastor. Service is her calling, and we trust that she will listen to Gainesboro and represent our interests, all the while working for a successful and sustainable tomorrow in Frederick County. On Nov. 5, please vote for Heidi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.