In a recent article Associated Press article that appeared in July 31 edition of The Winchester Star, "U.S. flies Afghan interpreters, family members to Virginia," it was reported that about 200 Afghan interpreters and their families have arrived in Virginia as the first evacuations of thousands of imperiled because of their work with the United States in Afghanistan as the Taliban gains control of more territory.
These evacuees escaped the Taliban terrorists who have targeted interpreters and, in some cases, killed them as retribution for their work with U.S. troops on the front lines and as crucial guides for diplomats and aid workers.
But they are a small fraction of other Afghans who have spent years in bureaucratic limbo waiting on their Special Immigrant Visas to be approved. The total number of people in the applicant pipeline could be as high as 100,000!
Why is it that we cannot streamline this applicant process for these people and their families who served next to American troops over the last 20 years, supporting them and providing important information that, no doubt, saved many American lives, and yet allow tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to cross our southern borders, requiring nothing from them? Something is very wrong here!
Joanne Seale is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.