Marco … Polo … Remember that summertime pool game? The water version of hide and seek that has been played by generations of youth; because really, how much mischief can kids get into wearing only a swimsuit? With summer over and outdoor pools closed, wouldn’t it be great to have a year-round facility for everybody to enjoy?
The 2 For 2 Foundation is working with the intention of having two swimming pools and two ice skating rinks under one roof. This regional facility would be for everybody … swimmers, skaters, spectators, couch potatoes, etc. It is to be inclusive for all people and can provide recreational, educational, athletic and therapeutic opportunities for the community.
On Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Virginia Fairgrounds, the 2 For 2 Foundation is attempting to break two world records; the largest human ice cream cone, and the most humongous tasty ice cream sandwich. Please come. You and your donations are needed to invest in our community. Is this a publicity stunt … yep. Would you like to be a part of it … say "yeah!"
For more information, visit 2for2foundation.org or the 2 For 2 Foundation Facebook page. Mail a donation to PO Box 1908, Winchester, VA, 22604. Thank you!
Theresa Krause
Frederick County
