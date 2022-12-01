In case you haven’t heard, our beloved Handley High School will soon celebrate 100 years of educating the children of Winchester. The year-long celebration will begin in spring, 2023 and continue to spring, 2024.
To honor and mark this special milestone, a committee chaired by the undersigned is preparing a hard-bound, color, pictorial history book chronicling the school’s 100 years.
We need your help! If you have any interesting memorabilia including candid pictures, a uniform from athletics, a special sweater, class ring, club award or other items, please plan to share them with us for possible inclusion in the book. We want to make this publication personal, interesting and bring back high school memories over the last 10 decades.
So dust off the scrapbook and dig through those boxes in the attic. Bring your items to Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor’s Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday March 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, we will photograph or scan your items and receive from you information describing the items or photos, including owner’s name and year used, so proper credit can be given.
In the spring, we will publish more details on how and when these special pictorial history books can be ordered and purchased.
In the meantime, visit the celebration’s website at onehandley.com and sign up to receive more information about all of the planned activities.
And, again, we hope you will gather up your Handley-related photos and artifacts and set them aside to bring to the Mill on March 11. Thank you, in advance, for your help!
Velma Whitmire
Cissy Shull
Brenda Homer
