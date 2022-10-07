Our mom, Madelyn Rodriguez, has always loved keeping herself busy. She enjoys trying new things and going into them with a positive attitude. From a young age, she has told us to “be the best in everything we do.”
Before Ms. Judy McKiernan (former Ward 4 councilwoman) left this beautiful Earth, she met our mom. They planned on working together so that our mom could take over after her term. When there was an open position on City Council, our mom was very hesitant. Her worry was that she wasn’t prepared enough for this huge role. We explained that this is what Ms. McKiernan wanted.
Although she already has many roles in our Winchester community, the opportunity of being on City Council is a big one. With this role she is able to voice her opinion. When she is making decisions, she takes the time to look how it affects everyone and not just one population.
She has many things planned to better our school systems and everyone involved in our community.
With that being said, we’d love to have support for keeping our mom's seat on City Council.
On Nov. 8, vote Mady!
Nalani and Dania Rodriguez
Winchester
