James Bergida’s comments on preserving our rural heritage in his Aug. 17 Open Forum, "Preserving our rural heritage," were both refreshing and a warning about what is rapidly happening to the Shenandoah Valley.
Uncontrolled development is causing destruction of natural resources necessary for quality of life, recreation, and even our own survival.
And let’s not forget that these undesirable changes don't stop westward at the Frederick County Line. Critical lands in the Cacapon watershed of Hampshire, Hardy, and Morgan Counties of West Virginia are also confronting increasing pressure, and yet may often not have adequate legislative measures in place to prevent harmful uncontrolled development. Although I no longer own land in this watershed, I continue to support its protection because of its importance to forests, farms, clean water, wildlife, and to local and far-off communities.
That is the main reason I continue to support the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, which has permanently protected over 13,000 acres in the watershed (including my former 437 acres) through conservation easements donated to the trust by conservation-minded landowners. And the work continues!
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust will hold a celebration event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cacapon State Park. This wonderful event will include an excellent buffet meal, a live and silent auction, and other activities that will make for a memorable experience for everyone. Please visit cacapon.org/celebrate/ for more information.
I hope to see you there!
John Gavitt
Frederick County
