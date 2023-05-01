Across Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, Stephens City, Middletown, and Berryville, the faces of our hometown veterans will be displayed on banners hanging from utility poles starting this Memorial Day.
Now is your chance to upload a picture, provide the name, rank and years of service to proudly sponsor a 60 by 30-inch banner for your loved one for the next two years. The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day for two years. After two seasons of display, the banner will be presented to the sponsor.
The deadline for sponsoring a banner for this year is May 7, 2023. Get started at militarytributebanners.org and use the Banner Programs tab to find us.
If you are a proud patriot that wants to say “thank you” but don’t have a local veteran to honor, donors can help defray the cost of this program by visiting us on Facebook @hometownveteranheroes and click on GoFundMe to make your donation, https://gofund.me/152c619f. Or you can mail a check to, Hometown Veterans Heroes, 47 W. Jubal Early Drive, #140, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Hometown Veteran Heroes is a local organization of proud Americans from Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, Stephens City, Middletown, and Berryville dedicated to honoring our Valley heroes. Join us in thanking our local heroes.
