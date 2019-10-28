I have known Tara Ford Helsley for about 18 years through her work at the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. I have always found Tara to be one of the nicest people I have ever met.
But that’s not all. Tara has always been the first one to offer help if I needed anything at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, and she is such a hard-working person.
Work is not the only place I see Tara; she is also involved in many community service organizations in Winchester, and I have seen first-hand how giving of her time she is. I have worked in the court system for a long time and Tara’s experience in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is right on point for the Office of Clerk of Court.
As a resident of this great city, Tara’s wonderful demeanor towards others and her experience is just what I would like to see in my next Clerk of the Circuit Court.
