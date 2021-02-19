After a year of dispiriting COVID news, I want to share an uplifting tale. Three of the most caring health care professionals I have ever met, Brittany, Susie and Richie, rescued us at Shenandoah University's Valley Health vaccine clinic.
My husband, 75 years old, is battling Alzheimer's. I was desperate to have him vaccinated. After being cancelled in Arlington, we secured an appointment at Shenandoah University and drove 90 miles to the vaccine clinic. When we got in line, without warning, my husband tore off his mask and tried to leave the building. In moments, two wonderful staff members saw my distress and calmly took us to a quiet corner of the field house. A nurse brought the syringe over to him. Still he refused to take off his jacket to get the vaccine. Learning from me that my husband loves basketball, Richie left and returned with a basketball. In moments they were tossing and dribbling the ball together. They coaxed off his coat and while he was distracted, the nurse quickly gave him the vaccine. I was so grateful! But that was not the end. They insisted that we take the basketball home and escorted us to our car to be sure he was safely buckled in. This week Brittany called to let me know that the three of them will be available when we return for his second dose. These health care workers are true heroes. I call them my angels!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.