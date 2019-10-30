Here are some reasons I will be voting for Heidi David-Young on Nov.5.
Heidi received a Master of Divinity degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, and served in homeless ministries. A decade later, while living in Cincinnati, she met her husband, the Rev. Dr. David Young on a trip to Israel, and discerned the call to ordained ministry, attending Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio.
After she was ordained in May of 2010 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the couple moved to Winchester to serve as Senior and Associate pastors at Bethel Lutheran Church. Three years later, Heidi took leave of absence to care for their family -- Noah (16), Micah (11) and Leah (8). All of whom are students in Frederick County’s Public Schools.
David-Young’s top concerns are Frederick County’s school system, the Sheriff’s Office, and Fire and Rescue Department. Frederick County school teachers are not paid competitively and often leave Frederick County for higher salaries in nearby jurisdictions.
Sadly, supervisors have not funded all of the firefighter and deputy positions requested by the Fire and Rescue Department and the Sheriff’s Office. Her opponent, Douglas McCarthy, opposed funding a replacement for 50-year-old Aylor Middle School at the size and cost desired by the School Board.
Other concerns include renovation of Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School and construction of a fourth high school in the county, estimated to cost $122 million.
David-Young believes Gainesboro District should be canvassed in a series of town halls to determine the desires of the electorate and discuss the need to invest in the education of our youth and adequately fund public safety. Although she acknowledged the possible need for a tax increase, she emphasizes this could be avoided by proper planning.
