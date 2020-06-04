“Winchester Police Chief John E. Piper said protest organizers did not obtain a permit from the city, but there are stipulations for spontaneous protests in City Code, so he decided to allow the event to proceed.”
Amendment I
(ratified December 15, 1791)
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Chief Piper, there’s our permit! We don’t need your permission or blessing to voice our displeasure with our government! Maybe if all of you power hungry, self-serving, so-called working for the people bureaucrats honored your oath our nation wouldn’t be in the state it’s in right now.
I know this isn’t your oath but it should be! This is my oath whether in uniform or not.
“I __ do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
Darn tootin! Assemble and protest away, that is a guaranteed right. Looting and criminal activity, however, are not.
