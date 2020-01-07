The "Out of the Past" page in the Jan. 6 issue of The Star caught my eye. Seventy-five years ago Sgt. Garvin L. Carper was reported missing in action on Dec. 9. He was a nose turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator Heavy Bomber with the 15th Army Air Corps based in southern Italy.
I remember Garvin since we talked about Winchester during the bombing mission briefing prior to take off. We were bombing German held installations in the Gulf of Trieste in Northern Italy. We lost so many planes to German anti-aircraft guns on that mission. I was not sure if one was Garvin's.
Our crew and B-24 bomber was lucky, and I remember noting it was a successful mission. Garvin is buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery next to my brother, Bobby, who also died over the skies of Europe in World War II. Always be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.