"Family values" Georgians are going to need a Venn diagram to sort out Herschel Walker's nuclear family connections. I have an MA, but I admit I'm lost. Walker claimed to have one child, only to have that tale morph into three more kids in hiding, not including the zygote he allegedly paid to have aborted, though his Senate platform is anti-abortion even for rape/incest. But he initially swore he didn't know his accuser despite her providing the abortion receipt and later reminding Walker they have a child together.
Got it. And here I thought Walker's comments on trees and air stretched credulity. Ah, well, Trump thrives on drama, too, so I can see the symmetry. Way to pick 'em, GOP!
I do thank Republicans for once again laying out their blatant hypocrisy and brazen lies, particularly regarding their give-birth-and/or-die "pro-life" platform, which the party intends to impose on every girl/woman of child birthing age in the nation, and likely the planet for good measure. As if it weren't insulting enough that the GOP coyly parades out a guy with a well-known record of female and child physical abuse, we now discover the "pro-life" GOP is not pro-life after all.
This party's contempt for females is highly cynical and nauseatingly transparent. If the GOP wins back Congress (using every ruse in the book), women should prepare by sewing their gingham bonnets.
As for me, a voter, I'm highly offended by 21st century Republicans. The GOP needs to be "pink-slipped" in November.
Michele Winter
Lake Frederick
