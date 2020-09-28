Hey sports fans...
To sports fans: Imagine a league president hiring umpires and referees that hate the teams the president hates, and then the president makes sure those officials call the games in which his hated teams play. You can say good-bye to your favorite sport. Well, my favorite sport is the United States of America, and no one should ever let that happen!
Peter Stetler Winchester
(3) comments
Wait, are you saying no one can ever disagree with the US?
Imagine the United States Constitution, Article II Section 2, which states: "(The President) . . .shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court . . ." Who'd a thunk it?
Yeh except it apparently doesn't apply to the black guy who Moscow Mitch vowed to block from day one. Congrats! You guys win the bottom of the barrel award, enjoy and praise be.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.