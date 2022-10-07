My husband and I retired to the Shenandoah Valley over three years ago for its abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities and convenient access to airports and major highways for travel. Important to us as well was its proximity to D.C. for the arts offered at the Kennedy Center, Wolf Trap and other venues. However, we have rarely taken advantage of these locales having discovered the amazing Shenandoah Conservatory in our backyard.
This fall, our calendar is once again filled by our Conservatory subscription and the free concerts offered throughout the semester. Every performance showcases the extraordinary talent of the students as well as the world-class professors and internationally renowned guest artists. In addition to an array of professional quality musical concerts, the Conservatory calendar also features Opera, dance and theater performances of the same caliber.
Bravo to the university students and faculty who are the essence of the Shenandoah Conservatory, a hidden gem in the valley.
Denise Husband
Lake Frederick
