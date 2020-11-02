I am writing this letter of support for Matthew Bass because I know he will do a great job of representing the Berryville District on the Board of Supervisors of Clarke County. One often either reads or hears people speak and say, "They had the privilege of serving with so and so."
Well, as a longtime appointed member of the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA), I actually have had the privilege of serving with Matt Bass, and a privilege it was. He was always well-prepared for every meeting and one could tell from the questions he asked that his major concerns were always based on the effect the project under discussion would have on Berryville and Clarke County. His deliberate, no-nonsense method of questioning applicants was never aggressive or irritating and his questions were always relevant.
We miss him on BADA, but I'm sure the Board of Supervisors is glad he is serving with them now, and I know he'll be asking those same penetrating questions at those meetings too. Even though I'm officially a resident of the Russell Voting district in Northwestern Clarke County and cannot vote in the Berryville District, I do own a house in Berryville and therefore consider myself qualified to at least offer an opinion concerning Berryville representation on the Clarke Country Board of Supervisors.
Thank you for your time and attention, and don't forget to vote!
