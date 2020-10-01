Fellow voters,
I am writing to support Irina Khanin for the House of Delegates.
Until you experience the agony of a child in a home with spousal abuse, child endangerment or opioid abuse, the current devastation in rural Virginia families may not be visible. Abuse, addiction and endangerment are magnified greatly by the covid pandemic.
Our public schools must have increased funding. Mental health must be a priority. The health of all Virginia residents must be protected. Our greatest resource is our health. Chronic disease is best prevented through early health education.
Irina Khanin is a child advocate attorney with the experience and passion to improve the lives of all Virginia citizens. As a retired nurse practitioner, I strongly recommend Irina as our next delegate!
