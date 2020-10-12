I am writing a letter of support for John Hill (City Council candidate, Ward 2) John and I have worked together the past few years to support educational pursuits and scholarships for young people in our area. We’ve also facilitated the Freedom Fund banquet the past few years (excluding this year due to the pandemic). John has always been supportive of the community and individuals too. He is helpful and knowledgeable about what needs to be done in the community. I appreciate the assistance that John has provided our groups as we worked to fulfill the tasks that needed to be done, whether it was fundraising, master of ceremony or physical labor as we set up for the banquet each year. John is a good man and committed to assisting others as needed.
Linda Murtadha
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.