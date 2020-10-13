John Hill has had the honor of representing Ward 2 on Winchester City Council for the past 12 years, and he currently servers as the vice mayor. One of John’s continuing strategic objectives has been to bring people together to find common ground, a very critical challenge and mission in the mist of the turbulent times we are currently experiencing. John has made significant economic development and growth in our community, such as the downtown mall redevelopment; expanding small businesses and job opportunities; enhancing the quality and range of educational resources; promoting racial justice; and improvement in traffic and pedestrian safety throughout Winchester, among his major priorities. During his 12 years on the council he has demonstrated his commitment to making Winchester an attractive and appealing community for its residents, businesses, and visitors, and a place he is proud to call home. John Hill will deeply appreciate your vote for his continued leadership as the representative for Ward 2.
Joyce Morrison
Winchester
