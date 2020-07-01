In response to "Winchester needs to get with the times":
Ms. Michaelsen, I encourage you not to visit many of the historically interesting buildings and parks as you might find them disturbing. There are plenty of buildings and parks that have historical significance to the French and Indian, Revolutionary, and Civil War. Perhaps your history classes glossed over these "eras" and their significance in founding our nation, but they happened in your newly found backyard. By learning about these historical places and names, one can become educated, compassionate, and understanding of all walks of life. Winchester certainly hasn't figured it all out, but history happened here, just like everywhere else in America. Let us learn from this history and become better for it. Take a stroll down Washington Street and admire the different types of architecture, walk up Jefferson Street past the front lawn of one of the most beautiful high schools you will ever lay eyes on. For a day trip I recommend James Madison University about 60 miles south that is a top university destination and can be found in our Shenandoah Valley. If you don't find those three names "disturbing" as well, I know you were out to lunch in history class. Enjoy your slower pace of life and welcome.
(6) comments
It is an absolute and utter embarrassment that someone with views as repugnant as Jubal Early was even in the running for naming a street after. It has NOTHING to do with knowing one’s history or erasing that history. It has EVERYTHING to do with a persistent and quiet campaign to mislead the current generation about what the South and the ugly civil war were about. Blatant racists who fought on the losing side don’t get glorified to commemorate their ugly place in history. They are glorified in an attempt to rewrite history, to tell a lying, false, genteel version of a wishful past that did not exist. Owning other people is a sin and a moral failure on the part of our country and our ancestry, and earlier residents of this city don't get a pass or a wink of approval from our current residents by way of street names and statues. The city can rename the most offensive ones (jubal early being the most odorous) or face the economic consequences of a national spotlight on these ignorant decisions. We’ve gotten great press on what a pretty and affordable locale we are for tourism and retirement, but what is the justification of having a street named after Early? What good did he do, what in life did he accomplish, apart from being on the losing side of a war, and holding vile views on the superiority of his race? It is shameful and it must end now.
Street names and statues are not lessons in history or needed to remember history, they are value statements: What parts of history do you want to honor? History is taught and learned with reading and research, not by driving own a street with a certain name or passing a statue. And face it, the South did not learn the lessons of the War of Rebellion, the war to preserve and maintain slavery. They lost ownership of the enslaved but they continued to mistreat them and profit from the in so many other despicable ways. The South still needs to learn the lessons of its errors. Deciding NOT to honor the Confederacy, its actions, its motives, it morality and its people is a good first step.
Let's be very clear about this. It was the Democratic Party that fought to preserve slavery and afterwards proceeded to persecute the southern black population. The Democratic Party is the party of slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow and segregation. It is the Democratic Party that is against school choice that allows inner city students to escape the troubled public school system. It is the Democratic Party that opposes tax cuts that create jobs that allows the disadvantaged to escape the cycle of poverty.
@Bernie - NO, NO, NO! Yesterday's Dems are todays Repubs! Global warming is now "climate change" (wow, who knew?), and XX/XY equals 37 (at least!) flavors, and peaceful rallies are brimming with violence while actual riots are really peaceful protests. Your problem is you believe your lying eyes instead of putting on your blindfold and trusting the high priests of CNN/MSLSD... lol.
I think that many people would be more open to considering re-naming of locations, streets, buildings, etc. if it weren't simply a knee jerk reaction to the mob outrage (see the Robert Byrd mess). By the same token, based on his unrepentant race ideology, I have no issue with those who want to rename Jubal Early Dr.
"out to lunch"? How nice. The places you named were after our founding fathers, and yes, they owned slaves. They fought for, not against, this country. That's the difference, in my mind anyway. What did Jubal Early do for the United States?
