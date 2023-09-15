I wholeheartedly agree with the premise of Rachel Donald's Sept. 13 letter to the editor, "Consider this about Confederate soldiers." Most of those uninformed farm boys had no idea they had been duped into a devastating war by the plantation (slave) owning elite.
But times have little changed. If one listened to the defense of the peons now serving jail time for their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, they claimed to have been but innocent dupes that had been lied to by someone who has yet to have been held accountable for any of his felonious actions.
Again, history repeats itself, as the "little guy" pays the price for the rich man's folly.
Donald Sears
(No relation to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears)
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.