History teacher asking for help
I need help, Republicans. I teach history and I’m told that if my students somehow conclude that Black people have been systematically discriminated against for most of our history that I haven’t taught history, I’ve taught some subversive “theory.”
Can you help? Because I want to get the story straight. Here’s what I have, maybe you can help me stop tricking or brainwashing my students. Until 1865, most Black people were enslaved, and free Blacks were not citizens with any rights. After the Civil War they were free and technically became citizens but were segregated by law, denied the right to vote, lynched with impunity, and appear to have been very much defined and treated by law as second-class citizens until decades after World War II, and not just in the South.
I’m not sure how to present those realities with a feel-good spin. Or, I’m not to talk about history that’s uncomfortable? I should only teach the “good” history or I’m “political?” I need some guidance here, Republicans.
The Black experience is not part of the American story? Am I to say that these things happened but the Civil Rights Movement ended “race problems?”
What about when students ask, “if judges admit, as they have, that some state voter laws clearly target minorities making it harder for them to vote, how is that treating everyone equally?” Or, “why are so many local white people outraged about renaming things honoring politicians who fought hard and openly against the Civil Rights Movement?”
Reasonable questions … a little help?
Jay Gillispie Stephens City
