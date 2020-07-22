The statue on the Loudoun Street Mall or Old Town Mall or whatever they are calling it this week commemorated the more than 1,200 local men who served in the Southern Army. If you would like to know their names, they are listed in Roger Delauter's book "Winchester in the Civil War."
After 50 years of research I can find only two local men who joined the Union Army. They were Joseph Bean (1841-1929) and Dave Braithwaite (1842-1925). Dave and his twin brother Thornton first joined the Confederate Army. Halfway through the war Dave got hungry, so he deserted and joined the Union Army. When he came home he told his relatives from that time on he carried a full stomach and an empty musket the rest of the war. If someone would like to erect a statue to those two I would contribute.
In the 1870s a number of Union veterans settled in Frederick County, they were able to buy large farms from the local people made destitute by Union General Philip "Barn Burner" Sheridan. A number of people here are trying to make Winchester a northern town, but history will prove them wrong every time.
