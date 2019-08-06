Stop me if you've head this one: A pig, a malevolent toddler, a cozener, a dotard, a pathological prevaricator, a poltroon, a sniveling coward, an egomaniac, a bellyaching kvetcher, a dullard, an ignoramus, an accused rapist, a clown, a serial philanderer, a bigot, a draft dodger, a cacographer, an illiterate, a bigot, a masher, a purveyor of apocalyptic screeds, a purveyor of entirely novel grammatical constructions, and a frequent recipient of failed sphincterotomies occasioned by chronic fecal incontinence, walks into a bar and orders a drink.
The bartender points to a sign over the bar and says: "You see that sign, Mr. President, we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone. So hit the road!"
