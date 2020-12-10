Tremendous thanks go to the Winchester City Parks team for the beautiful, charming, and heartwarming lighted display of the winter wonderland figures. Truly this is a joy to see both daytime and night time. The display is named Holiday Lane. Please take the time to enjoy our city park and stroll or drive through the park. The snowmen, deer, igloos, polar bears, and even an owl are lighted and guaranteed to give you a smile. It is an experience for both young and old!
Our city park has so much to offer. This holiday display, so carefully orchestrated by our city team, is a joy to behold. THANK you to our park team!
