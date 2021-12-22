Holiday tradition in Whittier Acres still burns bright
The annual tradition of lighting the luminaries in Winchester’s Whittier Acres neighborhood will take place on Friday evening, Christmas Eve, at 6 p.m. We invite our neighbors in the surrounding communities to drive through the area and enjoy the illumination.
More than 6,100 candles, placed by over 300 households, will be displayed curbside. This effort is a totally volunteer endeavor and could not exist without those twenty street captains who helped with ordering and distributing the candles. Our order filling team members are Judy Wolk, Tommy Stine, Ronnie and Shari Putnam, Ellas Stine, Pam O’Donoghue, and Sydney Slater. Thanks to everyone who assisted in making this year’s event a success.
As in the past, proceeds from the candle sales go to community nonprofit groups. This year a donation was made to Chain of Checks. A $1,000 donation was presented to the Judges Athletic Association to use as a scholarship award for a 2022 John Handley High School graduating senior. Also, donations will be made to The Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House, Rick Timbrook Foundation, Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), The Evans Home and the VFW 2123.
Thank you to our friends at Frederick Block, Brick & Stone for donating the sand and the Colberg family for once again “hosting” the sand, as well as to the Armel family and friends for continuing to spread holiday joy to so many with Santa Claus. To the many families that will participate in this year’s lighting, thank you for keeping the tradition alive.
In the event of inclement weather, visit www.facebook.com/whittieracres for any announcements regarding this event.
Tina Carty-Stine and Varina Tavenner Co-chairs
