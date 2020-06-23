With enthusiastic excitement, I am asking you to support Mrs. Elaine Holliday for Shawnee Supervisor. Elaine holds a BS in accounting and an MBA. She is an action-oriented woman who goes above and beyond to help others in need and will do the same for all the citizens of Shawnee. I am a native of Uganda in Africa. Elaine has helped me navigate the many challenges of adjusting to American business practices. She is a giver and a hard worker. She is mentoring many young women including myself. Shawnee voters will be blessed to have her represent them. She will do it well.
Vote Elaine Holliday on June 27th at Millwood Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.