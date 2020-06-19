Holliday ‘clear choice’ for Shawnee supervisor
Vote Elaine Holliday for Shawnee supervisor. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Elaine for over 30-plus years. She is the clear choice to represent the voters of the Shawnee District. Elaine has shown in several ways that she has the ability, desire and leadership skills to be the woman we need on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. It’s time to diversify our board and bring new insight. Elaine has a BS in accounting from Liberty University and an MBA from Shenandoah University. Elaine currently serves as Senior Accountant at Shenandoah University, where she actively invests in the future of students by mentoring young women and volunteering with the investment club. Currently, we have four board members who are business owners, one attorney, one fire medic, and one retiree. It’s time to add an accountant to our board for a fresh perspective. Vote for Elaine Holliday on Saturday, June 27, at Millwood Fire Station between 10 a.m.-2pm.
Misty Miller Frederick County
