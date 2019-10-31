As a home-schooling parent for more than 13 thirteen years, I haven't been very invested in local School Board elections. But because of several recent issues around Virginia — such as the Franklin County School Board imposing unauthorized restrictions on home-schoolers, or the Loudoun County School Board trying to get rid of the religious exemption option for homeschooling — I decided I should check in with the local candidates for my district, Opequon.
When I asked Bradley Comstock for his opinion of homeschooling, he responded that while he is "a strong supporter of public schools," he knew that some families felt their children could be better served by homeschooling, "and that is completely their decision to make and right to do."
His opponent, on the other hand, responded that he was "not opposed to homeschooling as long as it is done with an approved curriculum in order to meet state standards." In other words, he's not opposed to public-schooling at home, which is not the same thing. One of the great benefits of homeschooling is the flexibility it gives parents to choose curriculum customized to their child, rather than being constrained by the opinions of educational policy-makers in Richmond.
Virginia home-school law doesn't require "approved curriculum that meets state standards." This is true whether parents home-school under the Notice of Intent option or the Religious Exemption option.
I therefore urge home-schoolers in the Opequon voting district to protect their right to choose their children's education by voting for Bradley Comstock.
