Please join me on Nov. 5 for supporting and re-electing Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
He is a candidate who is running as an independent because he believes politics does not belong in law enforcement. He has been serving the residents of Frederick County, including Winchester Sheriff, since 1979.
I have had the pleasure of working with Sheriff Millholland on nonprofit boards and many fund-raising events and have witnessed his dedication, professionalism, and honesty to protect and serve our community. He is working to make sure our community is safe and protected, now and in the future.
