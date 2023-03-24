Time is running short for you to honor a family member who has served, or is serving, in the military defending our great country and freedom around the world. Their picture and military service can be put on a banner that will be on display in your hometown for two years. A group of patriots in Winchester, Berryville, Stephens City and Middletown have joined together as Hometown Veteran Heroes to offer this opportunity to all our local citizens. We have partnered with Military Tribute Banners to set up an application process, which you can find by going to militarytributebanners.org. At the top of the Home page click on Banner Programs, scroll down to Virginia, then click on Winchester to begin the application process.
There is more information about the program on the Hometown Veteran Heroes Facebook page, as well as a GoFundMe link if you would like to donate and assist those veterans in need of a little help with participating. We will have an unveiling of the first banner raised in Winchester on Wednesday, March 29, at 4:30 pm at the Bonnie Blue restaurant at 334 W. Boscawen St. so you can see what the program has to offer. I encourage you to find out more about the program and show your support for your own Hometown Veteran Hero.
Rich Petro
Frederick County
