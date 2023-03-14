Tears and bloodshed. Pain and agony endured. Men and women veterans have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice so much for our freedoms.
We have an opportunity to show our appreciation! A local organization, Hometown Veteran Heroes, is providing a program to display banners of our veterans. The banners will be on display for Frederick and Clarke counties and Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville and Middletown.
Each banner will be 60 inches x 30 inches and have a photo and information about the veteran. From Memorial Day to Veterans Day for two consecutive years, the banners will be on display.
For more information, visit:
https://facebook.com/hometownveteranheroes
www.militarytributebanners.org (“Banner Programs,” “Virginia,” “Winchester,” then locality where you desire a banner)
Please help thank and appreciate our veterans for their tremendous courage and the sacrifice it takes to do what they do and have done for this country and for us, the citizens!
Les Veach
Winchester
