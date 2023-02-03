Our country has the finest and best-trained military in the world. We owe it to them, and to their descendants, to honor their service. There are many ways to do this, but not all of them have made it to Winchester and Northern Virginia. A team formed recently to solve this problem.
Hometown Veteran Heroes (Facebook: Hometown Veteran Heroes) was formed to help families, friends, and businesses recognize the veterans in their lives. A simple sponsorship of $200 pays for the banner, and also pays to display it from Memorial Day to Veterans Day for two years. The banners are large, 30 inches x 60 inches and can easily be seen from the ground. They will be mounted to community poles in the veteran’s hometown. After two years, the banner becomes the property of the sponsor. This program covers Winchester, Berryville, Stephens City, Middletown, Frederick County and Clarke County.
If you don’t have a Veteran you want to sponsor but still want to contribute, Hometown Veterans Heroes is accepting donor applications as well. There are several donor levels to choose from.
Full details can be found at militarytributebanners.org, and by choosing "Banner Programs" and "Winchester, VA." When the sponsorship is made, it can be made from the veteran’s community from any of the ones above.
This is a great program, and it’s moving forward quickly. The deadline is coming fast! All sponsorships and donations need to be complete by March 31.
Best,
Earnest E Bliss III, LCDR, USNR (Ret.)
Frederick County
