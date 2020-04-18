President Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.” Whether Wendell L. Seldon knew President Eisenhower's precept or not, I do not know, but it perfectly describes his leadership style as Winchester City Manager. I was honored to serve as his assistant from 1971 until he became Virginia's Director of General Services in 1986. Although I did not know the quote myself, I have always described Wendell in almost those same words.
My thoughts and prayers are with Barbara, Greg, Steve, Bev, Lynn and all the rest of the family. May peace be with them all.
