In your Friday, July 12, edition of Commentary, you had an article by Jack Lillis, titled "Wake up, America." In Mr. Lillis' comment, he makes the statement, "One of the male Democratic candidates has a husband and if elected he would move into the White House as a wife. What would the rest of the world think? Frightening, isn't it?"
Now, is Mr. Lillis completely discounting the possibility of a woman of whatever party ever becoming president, or am I just misunderstanding him? Also, why on earth would a female president's husband ever be considered a "wife"? Would he not be referred to as "First Husband," or some such?
Additionally, Mr. Lillis stated, "We would have to repaint the house as black instead of white." Again, maybe I am misunderstanding such a comment but on the face of it, seeing as we are no longer in the Jim Crow era, it causes me to shutter. I am not against Mr. Lillis' support for our current President; I just hope I am misunderstanding his comments as printed in your paper.
