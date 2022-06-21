PATRICK KOFALT
I am writing in regard to the statements attributed to Dr. Colin Greene in The Washington Post article entitled “Tension over the role of racism in public health strains Va. agency under Youngkin” that appeared in the June 16, 2022, Winchester Star. Dr. Greene is a highly qualified physician who spent many years training and working in health sciences. I’m sure he’s very aware that words and terms have very specific meanings to ensure that diagnoses and treatments are specifically targeted and that misinterpretation, even a minor misinterpretation, can have dire consequences.
That is why I’m confused about this article’s reporting that Dr. Greene interprets racism “as blaming White people.” The article states, “Green maintains that racism is a ‘politically charged’ word that will alienate White people and undermine the state Department of Health’s mission to protect the health and well-being of all Virginians, about 40% of whom identify as something other than White.”
“If you say racism, you’re blaming White people,” Green is quoted as saying in the article. “Enough of the world thinks that’s what you’re saying that you’ve lost a big piece of your audience. The fact that there are people teaching about Whiteness in schools in a very negative way doesn’t help.”
In the article, he also describes the term “gun violence” as a “Democratic talking point.”
However, their dictionary definitions are: “Racism: prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group” and “Gun violence: violence committed with the use of a gun.”
Hopefully, Dr. Greene was misquoted because a highly educated and qualified health care professional would surely stick to the facts.
Patrick Kofalt is a resident of Winchester.
