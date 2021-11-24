Several years ago the editorial page of The Star included regular and noteworthy exchanges between two “ManMadeClimate” debaters.
One was a religious (and often belligerent) zealot in the “science” and “recently” noticed catastrophic threat posed by ManMadeClimate; the other one appeared to be better informed on solar/galactic history and seemed amused rather than seriously challenged by his adversary.
One of these two recently resurfaced with what many us Science Civilians had hoped might be a treatise on a new topic like ManMadeGravity, ManMadeTides or ManMadeInfinity but alas it was just a reprint from an old article with an added (surprising) endorsement of clean nuclear energy.
Many of us hope the rational writer of the two also resurfaces to keep us hopeful.
H Murray Shantz
Winchester
